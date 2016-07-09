About this strain
Purple Rhino
Purple Rhino combines White Rhino’s skunky aroma with the sweet piney flavors of The Purps. It is an indica-dominant hybrid that can weigh heavy on the body, relaxing muscles and cradling you to sleep. Many report increased hunger with this strain, making it a good choice for those suffering from a lack of an appetite. The sedating effects of Purple Rhino make it a powerful weapon when combatting chronic pain and insomnia.
Purple Rhino effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
41% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
