Made for your Earthly enjoyment, just one puff of this funky pre-roll is all you need to find yourself on Planet Chill. The effects build over time as they lull your muscles into submission and enhance your mood. Like an otherworldly nectar, Alien Juice features a unique, savory flavor with hints of loam nestled in the creamy smoke.

---

​​​​​​​Blend: Mac 1 Herb x Garlic Juice Live Resin

Feelings: Zen, Uplifted, Soothed

Flavor: Butter, Garlic, Earth

Usage: Deep Relaxation, Sore Muscles, Stress Relief