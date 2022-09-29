About this product
Made for your Earthly enjoyment, just one puff of this funky pre-roll is all you need to find yourself on Planet Chill. The effects build over time as they lull your muscles into submission and enhance your mood. Like an otherworldly nectar, Alien Juice features a unique, savory flavor with hints of loam nestled in the creamy smoke.
Blend: Mac 1 Herb x Garlic Juice Live Resin
Feelings: Zen, Uplifted, Soothed
Flavor: Butter, Garlic, Earth
Usage: Deep Relaxation, Sore Muscles, Stress Relief
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512