For seasoned space cadets and curious travelers alike, one hit of Astral Cookies will leave you floating among the stars. Born from the stellar combination of Thin Mints x Jealousy, opening a jar of Astral Cookies is like stepping into a celestial bakery with warm dreamy notes of sweetness and that transitions into a crisp, minty finish. It’s a dessert for your taste buds that will leave you coming back for more.



Feelings: Giggly, Upbeat, Laidback

Flavor: Sweet, Minty, Gassy

Usage: Celebrating, Laughing, Vibing

