Ready to take things a little higher? Let Astronaut OG take you for a joy ride. All you have to do is sit in the passenger seat as a smile starts to creep across your face and the world seems to slow down around you. The sweet earthy flavors sweep you off your feet and allow you to soak in all the feel-good vibes without a care in the world.



Feelings: Euphoric, Free, Calm

Flavor: Earthy, Candy, Citrus

Usage: Afternoon Nap, Bubble Baths, Self-care