An otherworldly experience, Baked Alien unlocks your focus and unleashes your inner visionary. Whether you’re out on the town with friends or decorating your apartment, your ideas will run wild as you zero in on the present moment. Combined with flavors of a sour ale with a creamy finish, this is not your average hybrid strain.



Feelings: Focused, Cerebral, Delighted



Flavor: Yeast, Unripe Cherry, Butter



Usage: Creative Pursuits, Socializing, Productivity