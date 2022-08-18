About this product
An otherworldly experience, Baked Alien unlocks your focus and unleashes your inner visionary. Whether you’re out on the town with friends or decorating your apartment, your ideas will run wild as you zero in on the present moment. Combined with flavors of a sour ale with a creamy finish, this is not your average hybrid strain.
Feelings: Focused, Cerebral, Delighted
Flavor: Yeast, Unripe Cherry, Butter
Usage: Creative Pursuits, Socializing, Productivity
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512