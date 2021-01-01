About this product

Sometimes you need a punch of relaxation square between the eyes to truly unwind—and that’s exactly what Banana Punch delivers. With sedating effects that travel from head to toe, this cross of Banana OG x Purple Punch offers fresh-fruit-forward flavors with a tart finish. Whether you need to relax after work, bust stress, or ease minor aches and pains, Banana Punch will get your mind and body right in no time.



Feelings: Soothing, Calming, Anti-anxiety

Flavor: Overripe Banana, Pineapple Shandy, Berries

Usage: Aches & Pains, Bubble Baths, Couch Crashing