About this product
Sometimes you need a punch of relaxation square between the eyes to truly unwind—and that’s exactly what Banana Punch delivers. With sedating effects that travel from head to toe, this cross of Banana OG x Purple Punch offers fresh-fruit-forward flavors with a tart finish. Whether you need to relax after work, bust stress, or ease minor aches and pains, Banana Punch will get your mind and body right in no time.
Feelings: Soothing, Calming, Anti-anxiety
Flavor: Overripe Banana, Pineapple Shandy, Berries
Usage: Aches & Pains, Bubble Baths, Couch Crashing
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
