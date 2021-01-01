About this product
Potent enough to bring the Incredible Hulk down a notch, the third phenotype in Bruce Banner’s is a euphoric powerhouse. BB3’s bright green nugs deliver fast-acting effects that will leave you feeling creative and upbeat yet cool as a cucumber. Perfect for any time of day, try this potent strain whenever you need a stroke of inspiration, a pick-me-up, or a calm-me-down.
Feelings: Euphoric, Creative, Calming
Flavor: Sweet, Diesel, Pink Peppercorns
Usage: Making a Masterpiece, Chilling with Friends, Mood Boost
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
