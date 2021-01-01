About this product

Potent enough to bring the Incredible Hulk down a notch, the third phenotype in Bruce Banner’s is a euphoric powerhouse. BB3’s bright green nugs deliver fast-acting effects that will leave you feeling creative and upbeat yet cool as a cucumber. Perfect for any time of day, try this potent strain whenever you need a stroke of inspiration, a pick-me-up, or a calm-me-down.



Feelings: Euphoric, Creative, Calming

Flavor: Sweet, Diesel, Pink Peppercorns

Usage: Making a Masterpiece, Chilling with Friends, Mood Boost