About this product
With an iconic lineage of Blue Dream and GSC, Berry Pie is a delight to any true stoner. It offers an “anything goes” kind of high that ignites your inner creative side and unleashes pure euphoria while remaining balanced throughout. Grab a slice of this strain and you won’t be disappointed by its juicy yet refreshing taste.
---
Feelings: Creative, Balanced, Blissful
Flavor: Blueberry, Mint, Fresh Baked Shortbread
Usage: Pottery Class, Socializing, Art Walk
---
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512