With an iconic lineage of Blue Dream and GSC, Berry Pie is a delight to any true stoner. It offers an “anything goes” kind of high that ignites your inner creative side and unleashes pure euphoria while remaining balanced throughout. Grab a slice of this strain and you won’t be disappointed by its juicy yet refreshing taste.

---

Feelings: Creative, Balanced, Blissful

Flavor: Blueberry, Mint, Fresh Baked Shortbread

Usage: Pottery Class, Socializing, Art Walk