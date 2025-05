One whiff and you’ll know this strain means business. This hybrid heavyweight, bred from Mafia Funeral and Mob Stoppers, commands respect with a bold flavor, a smooth yet powerful high, and an undeniable presence. A bright, citrus spice leads the charge, backed by mellow notes of rich earth, and a whisper of sweet menthol on the exhale. Whether you’re handling business or just kicking back, this strain makes sure you’re the one who’s always calling the shots.

Feelings: Energized, Focused, Relaxed

Flavor: Peppery Citrus, Earthy, Sweet Menthol

Usage: Staying Sharp, Handling Business, Vibing

