About this product
Staying true to its lineage, this cross of Biscotti and Kush Mints offers refreshingly sweet relief. The taste of fresh-baked cookies and crushed mint glides over your palate while delivering a euphoric buzz. Perfect for enhancing creativity, releasing stress, or a chill night in with friends, you’ll want to add this hybrid strain to your daily rotation.
Feelings: Tingly, Euphoric, Calm
Flavor: Mint Cookies, Sweet, Citrus
Usage: Creating, Unwinding, Mood Boost
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
