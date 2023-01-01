This one is for all of the cannabis connoisseurs out there. The unique combination of sharp, savory notes and creamy, sweet undertones is like toking on a five-star meal—it hits every spot on your palate. It also finds the right balance of effects that relax your mind and sedate your muscles, helping you to end your day on a high note. --- Feelings: Sleepy, Soothed, Mellow Flavor: Allium, Chestnut, Berries Usage: Pain Relief, Couch Crashing, Catching Zzz’s
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.