This one is for all of the cannabis connoisseurs out there. The unique combination of sharp, savory notes and creamy, sweet undertones is like toking on a five-star meal—it hits every spot on your palate. It also finds the right balance of effects that relax your mind and sedate your muscles, helping you to end your day on a high note.

---

Feelings: Sleepy, Soothed, Mellow

Flavor: Allium, Chestnut, Berries

Usage: Pain Relief, Couch Crashing, Catching Zzz’s

