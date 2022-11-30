About this product
Juicy, zesty, and oh-so-fresh, this unapologetically citrus-forward strain delivers a dose of sunshine to any day of the week. The effects are just as bright as the flavor profile, leaving you ready to tackle anything that comes your way with an uplifted attitude. It’s the perfect way to start your morning or give your day an added boost.
Feelings: Energetic, Happy, Motivated
Flavor: Orange, Grape, Herbs
Usage: Midday Mood Boost, Wake & Bake, Socializing
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512