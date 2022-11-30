Juicy, zesty, and oh-so-fresh, this unapologetically citrus-forward strain delivers a dose of sunshine to any day of the week. The effects are just as bright as the flavor profile, leaving you ready to tackle anything that comes your way with an uplifted attitude. It’s the perfect way to start your morning or give your day an added boost.

---

Feelings: Energetic, Happy, Motivated

Flavor: Orange, Grape, Herbs

Usage: Midday Mood Boost, Wake & Bake, Socializing