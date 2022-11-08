About this product
Yes, it’s probably the most popular cannabis strain in the world, but this legendary plant is second to none, delivering a cerebral burst of energy before yielding to a balanced, calming, full-body high that hits the sweet spot. As its fame has grown, crossbreeding and adulteration have sometimes pushed contemporary iterations of Blue Dream toward the Indica side. Our variety is true blue, sporting sticky, sweet buds that unleash waves of euphoria, as the stress and anxiety of the day melts away, leaving you free to focus on what really matters: everything else.
---
Feelings: Heightened Focus, Calm Euphoria, Ultra-relax
Flavor: Sweet Berry, Sugary Pie, Summertime Grapes
Usage: Daytime Errands, Adrenaline Boost, Creative Jump-start
---
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512