About this product
Who doesn’t love cookies, especially when it comes in a weed form? Starting with a berry-forward aroma with a hint of mint, this indica-dominant strain is a real creeper. The high begins with a euphoric, creative head high that slowly gives way to a sedative vibe. Try this sweet treat of a strain whenever you need some creative inspiration or an upbeat nightcap.
Feelings: Uplifting, Creative, Soothing
Flavor: Berries, Lemon, Pine
Usage: Gaming, Listening to Music, Chilling Out
Lineage: Blueberry Tahoe x Girl Scout Cookies Thin Mint
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
