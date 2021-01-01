About this product

Who doesn’t love cookies, especially when it comes in a weed form? Starting with a berry-forward aroma with a hint of mint, this indica-dominant strain is a real creeper. The high begins with a euphoric, creative head high that slowly gives way to a sedative vibe. Try this sweet treat of a strain whenever you need some creative inspiration or an upbeat nightcap.



Feelings: Uplifting, Creative, Soothing

Flavor: Berries, Lemon, Pine

Usage: Gaming, Listening to Music, Chilling Out

Lineage: Blueberry Tahoe x Girl Scout Cookies Thin Mint