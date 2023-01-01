Combining a funky OG strain with a bakery-inspired hybrid is the recipe for one seriously tasty joint. Spark up after a long day and let the creamy smoke with notes of fuel, berries, and herbs release stress and uplift your mood. It’s the perfect post-work puff or for whenever you need to unwind without the couch-lock of a heavy indica. --- Blend: Josh D Herb x Blueberry Muffin Live Resin Feelings: Relaxed, Tingly, Happy Flavor: Hash, Blueberry Muffins, Pine Usage: Stress Relief, Sunset Sesh, Mood Boost
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.