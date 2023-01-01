Combining a funky OG strain with a bakery-inspired hybrid is the recipe for one seriously tasty joint. Spark up after a long day and let the creamy smoke with notes of fuel, berries, and herbs release stress and uplift your mood. It’s the perfect post-work puff or for whenever you need to unwind without the couch-lock of a heavy indica.

---

Blend: Josh D Herb x Blueberry Muffin Live Resin

Feelings: Relaxed, Tingly, Happy

Flavor: Hash, Blueberry Muffins, Pine

Usage: Stress Relief, Sunset Sesh, Mood Boost

