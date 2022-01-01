Who needs dessert when you can puff on Blueberry Ice Cream? Crafted with a blend of Ice Cream Cake flower and Blueberry Cookies concentrate, this pre-roll tastes like an artisanal ice cream sandwich that can satisfy any sweet tooth. Perfect for treating yourself and letting go of stress, the well-balanced effects offer a creative boost that eventually gives way to pure relaxation.



Blend: Ice Cream Cake Herb x Blueberry Cookies Sauce

Feelings: Creative, Happy, Soothed

Flavor: Vanilla, Sweet Cream, Berries

Usage: Painting, Self-care, Meditation