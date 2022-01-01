About this product
Who needs dessert when you can puff on Blueberry Ice Cream? Crafted with a blend of Ice Cream Cake flower and Blueberry Cookies concentrate, this pre-roll tastes like an artisanal ice cream sandwich that can satisfy any sweet tooth. Perfect for treating yourself and letting go of stress, the well-balanced effects offer a creative boost that eventually gives way to pure relaxation.
Blend: Ice Cream Cake Herb x Blueberry Cookies Sauce
Feelings: Creative, Happy, Soothed
Flavor: Vanilla, Sweet Cream, Berries
Usage: Painting, Self-care, Meditation
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
