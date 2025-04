Go galactic with a pre-roll that takes you for a balanced, feel-good ride. It captures the essence of a moonlit paradise on a warm evening with a blend of berries, tree fruit, woods, and a hint of roasted garlic in the distance. Our Blueberry Moon infused pre-roll stimulates your mind and releases stress for an experience you can light up at any time.

---

Blend: Space Rocks Herb x Blueberry Cookies SPM

Feelings: Euphoric, Creative, Calm

Flavor: Berries, Pecan Tree, Garlic

Usage: Creative Pursuits, Mood Boost, Anytime Puffs

read more