Smoking Cali Gold is like hitting the happiness jackpot before discovering the best night of sleep you’ve ever had. Brimming with a wealth of different flavors like freshly picked herbs and zesty lemon juice, it’s the well-balanced strain of your dreams. Prepare to feel your muscles melt into a delightful puddle as your eyelids slowly droop to a close — you’ll wake up in the morning feeling refreshed and ready to seize the day.



Feelings: Blissful, Sleepy, Heavy

Flavor: Crushed Mint, Eucalyptus, Citrus

Usage: Zzz’s, Pain Relief, Insomnia