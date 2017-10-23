This indica-dominant California strain will have you thinking about taking a hike in the woods with its clean, green grass smell that has hints of herbs. The potent smell is actually the first thing many users notice about Cali Gold and the taste pulls in notes of citrus, bringing to mind lemongrass. This strain is a cross between Jah OG Kush and DS Gold. The plants also look impressive, with bulky, crystalline buds. Effects tend to be body relaxing but not completely sedative, so that hike may just be a possibility.