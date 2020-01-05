Dripping in a thick coating of trichomes, each bud of Cereal Milk looks just like its namesake—milky. Paired with the sweet taste of creamy vanilla, accented by a kick of spice, it’s no surprise that this well-balanced hybrid is a highly sought-after sweet treat. So spark one up and revel in the soothing yet blissful effects that last for hours.

Feelings: Calming, Creative, Social

Flavor: Vanilla, Ice Cream, Black Pepper

Usage: Giggling, Night on the Town, Finding Inspiration