Roll up the partition and let this Chauffeur take you for a relaxing ride. Like a high-end car service, get ready to experience smooth smokes with a tranquil yet euphoric finish. By the time you’ve reached your final destination, the notes of calming lavender and pine will have released any remaining stress from the day.



Feelings: Uplifted, Carefree, Chill



Flavor: Sweet, Floral, Pine



Usage: Stress Relief, Relaxing, Letting Go