About this product
Roll up the partition and let this Chauffeur take you for a relaxing ride. Like a high-end car service, get ready to experience smooth smokes with a tranquil yet euphoric finish. By the time you’ve reached your final destination, the notes of calming lavender and pine will have released any remaining stress from the day.
Feelings: Uplifted, Carefree, Chill
Flavor: Sweet, Floral, Pine
Usage: Stress Relief, Relaxing, Letting Go
Feelings: Uplifted, Carefree, Chill
Flavor: Sweet, Floral, Pine
Usage: Stress Relief, Relaxing, Letting Go
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512