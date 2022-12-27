You’ll be moving at a million miles a minute when you spark up a sparkly nug of Cheetah Piss. This “in your face” kind of strain delivers a potent blend of sharp and sour scents with a funky taste that will make a sativa lover jump for joy. Its buzzy effects make it great for a daytime smoke or anytime your to-do list is as long as a CVS receipt.

---

Feelings: Focused, Euphoric, Chatty

Flavor: Sour Citrus, Skunk, Brie Cheese

Usage: Wake & Bake, Getting Sh*t Done, Socializing