About this product
You’ll be moving at a million miles a minute when you spark up a sparkly nug of Cheetah Piss. This “in your face” kind of strain delivers a potent blend of sharp and sour scents with a funky taste that will make a sativa lover jump for joy. Its buzzy effects make it great for a daytime smoke or anytime your to-do list is as long as a CVS receipt.
---
Feelings: Focused, Euphoric, Chatty
Flavor: Sour Citrus, Skunk, Brie Cheese
Usage: Wake & Bake, Getting Sh*t Done, Socializing
---
Feelings: Focused, Euphoric, Chatty
Flavor: Sour Citrus, Skunk, Brie Cheese
Usage: Wake & Bake, Getting Sh*t Done, Socializing
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512