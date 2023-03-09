Starting with a pungent, funky aroma, these trichome-covered nugs release your worries and uplift your mood in an instant. Perfect for unwinding at home or strolling through your neighborhood, everything seems to slow down a bit with this strain, allowing you to appreciate the present moment. What could be better than that?

---

Feelings: Calm, Grounded, Elated

Flavor: Skunk, Pine, Gas

Usage: Restorative Yoga, Relaxing Stroll, Snuggling

