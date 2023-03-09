Starting with a pungent, funky aroma, these trichome-covered nugs release your worries and uplift your mood in an instant. Perfect for unwinding at home or strolling through your neighborhood, everything seems to slow down a bit with this strain, allowing you to appreciate the present moment. What could be better than that? --- Feelings: Calm, Grounded, Elated Flavor: Skunk, Pine, Gas Usage: Restorative Yoga, Relaxing Stroll, Snuggling
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.