Glass House Farms
Chemdawg [3.5g Jar]
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Over 25 years ago, Chemdawg was created from genetics that remain shrouded in mystery, and it still has a place in any discussion of the all-time greats. With its ultra-potent diesel aroma and corresponding cerebral sativa-leaning high, Chemdawg is one of the most influential genetics ever, a cornerstone of cannabis breeding. The mind-clearing, mood-boosting, not-too-racy head rush is great for fighting off depression and anxiety, and the body high that sets in after the peak is ideal for pain management. Learning history has never been so enjoyable.
Feelings: Cerebral, Relaxed, Refocused
Flavor: Gassy, Dank, Sour
Usage: Stress Reduction, Pain Management
Lineage: A mysterious origin but thought be a cross of Nepalese and Thai
Chemdawg effects
Reported by real people like you
1,651 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!