About this product

Over 25 years ago, Chemdawg was created from genetics that remain shrouded in mystery, and it still has a place in any discussion of the all-time greats. With its ultra-potent diesel aroma and corresponding cerebral sativa-leaning high, Chemdawg is one of the most influential genetics ever, a cornerstone of cannabis breeding. The mind-clearing, mood-boosting, not-too-racy head rush is great for fighting off depression and anxiety, and the body high that sets in after the peak is ideal for pain management. Learning history has never been so enjoyable.



Feelings: Cerebral, Relaxed, Refocused

Flavor: Gassy, Dank, Sour

Usage: Stress Reduction, Pain Management

Lineage: A mysterious origin but thought be a cross of Nepalese and Thai