Bound to uplift most consumers while also releasing any stress, this high-quality hybrid can be enjoyed at any time of day. Leading with a pungent blend of sharp funk, diesel, and hint of pine, it’s no surprise that this strain is born from aromatic parents by the likes of OG Kush and Chemdawg. If you love a chill night at home or a relaxing afternoon of self-care, you can’t go wrong with a few puffs of Chemdawg Kush.



Feelings: Stress-free, Calm, Happy

Flavor: Sour Beer, Gas, Pine

Usage: Binge watching, Meditation, Unwinding