About this product
Bound to uplift most consumers while also releasing any stress, this high-quality hybrid can be enjoyed at any time of day. Leading with a pungent blend of sharp funk, diesel, and hint of pine, it’s no surprise that this strain is born from aromatic parents by the likes of OG Kush and Chemdawg. If you love a chill night at home or a relaxing afternoon of self-care, you can’t go wrong with a few puffs of Chemdawg Kush.
Feelings: Stress-free, Calm, Happy
Flavor: Sour Beer, Gas, Pine
Usage: Binge watching, Meditation, Unwinding
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
