About this product
Explode with euphoric energy when you puff on this sweet and sour, sativa-dominant strain. With a trifecta of legendary parents (Trainwreck, Trinity, and Jack the Ripper), expect to discover a long-lasting, upbeat head high with a citrusy yet earthy flavor. Its buzzy energy makes it ideal for a quality wake and bake, outdoor activities, or anytime you need a pick-me-up.
Feelings: Energizing, Euphoric, Uplifting
Flavor: Lemon Candy, Sour, Umami
Usage: Wake & Bake, Hiking, Mood Boost
Lineage: Trainwreck x Trinity x Jack the Ripper
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
