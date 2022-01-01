About this product
This well-known, sweet-citrus strain is a daytime delight, offering an energizing boost right out of the chamber. Thanks to its trademark mix of sweet and pine terpenes, Cherry AK kicks off with a cerebral bang that keeps you engaged, active, and focused, making it the perfect accompaniment to creative pursuits. Whether that involves a backyard pool party, a burst of inspiration, or a reflective walkabout in the woods, Cherry AK is one of cannabis’ most reliable tools for elevating your consciousness.
Feelings: cerebral, focus, euphoria
Flavor: Sweet-cherry, mint, earthy
Usage: Energizer Battery, daytime pick-me-up, finishing that novel
Lineage: Cherry Phenotype from AK47 strain
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
