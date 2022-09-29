No need to throw a tantrum—you have Cherry Juice Box. This deliciously sticky strain instantly uplifts your mood and releases tension, much like candy to a child. So when you’re feeling a little off, go for this fruity hybrid to get your day back on track.

---

Feelings: Calm, Giggly, Soothed

Flavor: Orchard Fruits, Allium, Sour Candy

Usage: Stress Relief, Mood Boost, Finding Joy