About this product
No need to throw a tantrum—you have Cherry Juice Box. This deliciously sticky strain instantly uplifts your mood and releases tension, much like candy to a child. So when you’re feeling a little off, go for this fruity hybrid to get your day back on track.
---
Feelings: Calm, Giggly, Soothed
Flavor: Orchard Fruits, Allium, Sour Candy
Usage: Stress Relief, Mood Boost, Finding Joy
---
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512