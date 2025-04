With a potent blend of three of our favorite strains, this is not your typical pre-roll. Taste the burst of cherry flavor with a hint of mint and a scoop of your favorite ice cream. As it burns, you’ll sink deeper into a blissful state that is perfect for a chill night with friends or a solo self-care sesh.

---

Blend: Gelato 41 x Kush Mints Herb x Cherry AK SPM

Feelings: Relaxed, Euphoric, Stimulated

Flavor: Berry, Pine Woods, Sweet

Usage: Game Night, Socializing, Bubble Bath

