Is it just us or are things getting a little hot in here? Oh, it’s just Chili Verde. This uniquely spicy strain combines the zest of sweet lemons with the heat of chile peppers, making it a true delicacy for terpene aficionados. And everyone will enjoy its well-balanced effects that leave you stoned and giggly.



Feelings: Euphoric, Cerebral, Relaxed



Flavor: Peppers, Fuel, Sweet Citrus



Usage: Binge Watching, Lazy Afternoons, Laughing