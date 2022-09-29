About this product
An instant everyday staple, this sweet yet savory strain is like diving into a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Accented by notes of fresh herbs, you’ll instantly find a serene, soft focus that melts tension and stress. Whether you’re looking to drop into a new book or tackle some emails, you’ll be delighted by a taste of Cocoa Cream.
Feelings: Focused, Happy, Mellow
Flavor: Sage, Vanilla, Cookies
Usage: WFH, Reading, Journaling
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512