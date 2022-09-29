An instant everyday staple, this sweet yet savory strain is like diving into a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Accented by notes of fresh herbs, you’ll instantly find a serene, soft focus that melts tension and stress. Whether you’re looking to drop into a new book or tackle some emails, you’ll be delighted by a taste of Cocoa Cream.

---

Feelings: Focused, Happy, Mellow

Flavor: Sage, Vanilla, Cookies

Usage: WFH, Reading, Journaling