Drenched in sugary crystals, these sticky nugs look straight from the candy aisle—and the flavor will take you there too. With the taste of creamy chocolate, tropical fruit, and cedarwood, it’s like the weed version of a few of your favorite childhood sweets. A delicious any-time-of-day smoke, this strain checks all of the boxes.

---

Feelings: Relaxed, Blissful, Friendly

Flavor: Fruit Candy, Wood Shavings, Chocolate

Usage: Dinner Party, Unwinding, Laughing

Show more