Drenched in sugary crystals, these sticky nugs look straight from the candy aisle—and the flavor will take you there too. With the taste of creamy chocolate, tropical fruit, and cedarwood, it’s like the weed version of a few of your favorite childhood sweets. A delicious any-time-of-day smoke, this strain checks all of the boxes. --- Feelings: Relaxed, Blissful, Friendly Flavor: Fruit Candy, Wood Shavings, Chocolate Usage: Dinner Party, Unwinding, Laughing
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.