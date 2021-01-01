About this product
Trade your late-night snack for this sweet, dessert-like pre-roll with a diesel-y finish. As the flavors of vanilla cake dance over your palate, your eyelids will slowly droop lower and lower until total relaxation takes over your body and mind. With a blend of Ice Cream Cake and Jet Fuel OG, it’s only a matter of time before you drift off into a peaceful slumber.
Blend: Ice Cream Cake Herb & (Ice Cream Cake x Jet Fuel OG Live Resin)
Feelings: Soothed, Uplifted, Sleepy
Flavor: Vanilla Frosting, Gas, Baked Bread
Usage: Nighttime Sesh, Sleep, Deep Relaxation
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
