About this product

Trade your late-night snack for this sweet, dessert-like pre-roll with a diesel-y finish. As the flavors of vanilla cake dance over your palate, your eyelids will slowly droop lower and lower until total relaxation takes over your body and mind. With a blend of Ice Cream Cake and Jet Fuel OG, it’s only a matter of time before you drift off into a peaceful slumber.



Blend: Ice Cream Cake Herb & (Ice Cream Cake x Jet Fuel OG Live Resin)

Feelings: Soothed, Uplifted, Sleepy

Flavor: Vanilla Frosting, Gas, Baked Bread

Usage: Nighttime Sesh, Sleep, Deep Relaxation