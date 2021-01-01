About this product
This may not be the kind of crop dusting you’re used to, but the terps on this sticky-icky are certainly loud AF. Everywhere you go, you’ll leave a big old whiff of strong diesel with a punch of funk. And while this may not be the best for discretion, it’s great for your high. Expect to uncover a powerful mood boost with a side of chill that lasts for hours.
Feelings: Euphoric, Mellow, Upbeat
Flavor: Gas, Funk, Hops
Usage: Mood Boost, Hanging with Friends, Pick-me-up
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
