This may not be the kind of crop dusting you’re used to, but the terps on this sticky-icky are certainly loud AF. Everywhere you go, you’ll leave a big old whiff of strong diesel with a punch of funk. And while this may not be the best for discretion, it’s great for your high. Expect to uncover a powerful mood boost with a side of chill that lasts for hours.



Feelings: Euphoric, Mellow, Upbeat

Flavor: Gas, Funk, Hops

Usage: Mood Boost, Hanging with Friends, Pick-me-up