Dark Nebula evokes the same feeling as a weighted blanket—cozy and comforted but also lackadaisical and mellow. After a long day, enjoy this funky, fruity strain in the comfort of your home for deep relaxation that lasts all day and night. --- Feelings: Drowsy, Calm, Chill Flavor: Garlic, Nuts, Berries Usage: Bedtime, Unwinding, Stress Relief
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.