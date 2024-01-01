Dark Nebula [.7g 5pk]

by Glass House Farms
THC —CBD —

About this product

Dark Nebula evokes the same feeling as a weighted blanket—cozy and comforted but also lackadaisical and mellow. After a long day, enjoy this funky, fruity strain in the comfort of your home for deep relaxation that lasts.
---
Feelings: Drowsy, Calm, Chill
Flavor: Garlic, Nuts, Berries
Usage: Bedtime, Unwinding, Stress Relief

About this brand

Logo for the brand Glass House Farms
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.

Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0003034
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000512
