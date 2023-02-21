A real bullseye when it comes to effects, Diesel Darts combines a joyful demeanor with a sense of monk-like zen. The gassy, berry-forward flavor profile helps the world to slow down around you as you zero in on what makes you happy. Whether that’s laying on the couch at home or strolling along the beach, this sativa pre-roll is a must-have in your daily rotation. --- Blend: Lilac Diesel x Golden Gas Feelings: Euphoric, Mellow, Giggly Flavor: Fuel, Berries, Hops Usage: Stress Relief, Binge Watching, Self Care
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.