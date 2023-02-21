A real bullseye when it comes to effects, Diesel Darts combines a joyful demeanor with a sense of monk-like zen. The gassy, berry-forward flavor profile helps the world to slow down around you as you zero in on what makes you happy. Whether that’s laying on the couch at home or strolling along the beach, this sativa pre-roll is a must-have in your daily rotation.

---

Blend: Lilac Diesel x Golden Gas

Feelings: Euphoric, Mellow, Giggly

Flavor: Fuel, Berries, Hops

Usage: Stress Relief, Binge Watching, Self Care

