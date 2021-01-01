Ever had a savory cake? Well, smoke this pre-roll and you’ll know what it tastes like. With the mixture of Ice Cream Cake sauce and GMO flower, your palate will enjoy a delightful mix of earthy funk and brioche bread dipped in whipped cream. The combined powers of these two iconic strains not only deliver a unique taste but also intense relaxation from head to toe. Treat yourself to this pre-roll before bed, when you’re snuggled up on the couch for a movie marathon, or whenever you need to find some serious zen.



Blend: GMO Herb x Ice Cream Cake Live Resin

Feelings: Soothed, Sleepy. Mellow

Flavor: Umami, Sweet, Baked Bread

Usage: Bedtime, Binge Watching, Deep Relaxation

