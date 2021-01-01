About this product
Ever had a savory cake? Well, smoke this pre-roll and you’ll know what it tastes like. With the mixture of Ice Cream Cake sauce and GMO flower, your palate will enjoy a delightful mix of earthy funk and brioche bread dipped in whipped cream. The combined powers of these two iconic strains not only deliver a unique taste but also intense relaxation from head to toe. Treat yourself to this pre-roll before bed, when you’re snuggled up on the couch for a movie marathon, or whenever you need to find some serious zen.
Blend: GMO Herb x Ice Cream Cake Live Resin
Feelings: Soothed, Sleepy. Mellow
Flavor: Umami, Sweet, Baked Bread
Usage: Bedtime, Binge Watching, Deep Relaxation
Blend: GMO Herb x Ice Cream Cake Live Resin
Feelings: Soothed, Sleepy. Mellow
Flavor: Umami, Sweet, Baked Bread
Usage: Bedtime, Binge Watching, Deep Relaxation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.