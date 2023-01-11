About this product
Love an upbeat high but appreciate physically relaxing effects? Donny Burger may be one snack that you'll want to treat yourself to immediately. These sharp yet cheesy nugs deliver full-bodied effects that boost the mind and relax the body at the same time, leaving you ready to laugh off any of your woes. Perfect for day or night, pack a bowl of this indica-leaning strain whenever you need a pick-me-up.
---
Feelings: Euphoric, Giggly, Relaxed
Flavor: Cheese, Citrus, Pepper
Usage: Stress relief, Mood boost, Unwinding
---
Feelings: Euphoric, Giggly, Relaxed
Flavor: Cheese, Citrus, Pepper
Usage: Stress relief, Mood boost, Unwinding
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512