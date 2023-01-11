Love an upbeat high but appreciate physically relaxing effects? Donny Burger may be one snack that you'll want to treat yourself to immediately. These sharp yet cheesy nugs deliver full-bodied effects that boost the mind and relax the body at the same time, leaving you ready to laugh off any of your woes. Perfect for day or night, pack a bowl of this indica-leaning strain whenever you need a pick-me-up.

---

Feelings: Euphoric, Giggly, Relaxed

Flavor: Cheese, Citrus, Pepper

Usage: Stress relief, Mood boost, Unwinding