Love an upbeat high but appreciate physically relaxing effects? Donny Burger may be one snack that you'll want to treat yourself to immediately. These sharp yet cheesy nugs deliver full-bodied effects that boost the mind and relax the body at the same time, leaving you ready to laugh off any of your woes. Perfect for day or night, pack a bowl of this indica-leaning strain whenever you need a pick-me-up. --- Feelings: Euphoric, Giggly, Relaxed Flavor: Cheese, Citrus, Pepper Usage: Stress relief, Mood boost, Unwinding
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.