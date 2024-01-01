Donny Burger #5 [.7g 5pk]

by Glass House Farms
IndicaTHC 27%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Love an upbeat high but appreciate physically relaxing effects? Donny Burger may be one snack that you'll want to treat yourself to immediately. These sharp yet cheesy nugs deliver full-bodied effects that boost the mind and relax the body at the same time, leaving you ready to laugh off any of your woes. Perfect for day or night, pack a bowl of this indica-leaning strain whenever you need a pick-me-up.
---
Feelings: Euphoric, Giggly, Relaxed
Flavor: Cheese, Citrus, Pepper
Usage: Stress relief, Mood boost, Unwinding

About this strain

Donny Burger is an indica weed strain made by crossing GMO with Han-Solo Burger. The effects of this strain are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, happy, and aroused. Donny Burger is 27% THC, making it extremely potent and best suited for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. There is also a little CBG in this strain. The dominant terpene in Donny Burger is pinene, often associated with pine forest aromas. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of mild inflammation. The original breeder of Donny Burger is Skunk House Genetics.

About this brand

Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.

Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

