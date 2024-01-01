Treat yourself to a mouthful of this chocolatey pre-roll to discover a carefree, blissful attitude. With a flavor reminiscent of charred s’mores with a gassy finish, Double Stuffed guarantees good vibes all day long. Perfect for giggling with friends, unwinding after a long day, or anytime your mood needs a pick-me-up. --- Blend: First Class Funk x Oreoz Feelings: Social, Joyful, Balanced Flavor: Fuel, Chocolate, Burnt Toast Usage: Hanging With Friends, Celebrating, Mood Boost
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.