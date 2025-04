This bright and buzzy strain is perfect for the social butterfly (and honestly, even the lone ranger). Figs, fuel, and syrupy sweetness come together to give you a burst of euphoric energy while also dissolving stress for an all-around good time. So go ahead and call your smoke squad because this strain turns any outing into a time to remember.

---

Feelings: Relaxed, Buzzed, Happy

Flavor: Diesel, Honey, Orchard Fruit

Usage: Date Night, Socializing, Mood Boost

read more