About this product
The taste of ripe fruit and diesel lead the way in these mood-enhancing pre-rolls. Spark one up, and you’ll instantly feel as though you’ve just parked your car in the middle of a cherry orchard with fresh earth beneath your toes. Your worries are a million miles away as a sense of peace and joy washes over your mind and body.
Blend: Fatso Herb x Cherry AK Live Resin
Feelings: Soothed, Euphoric, Chill
Flavor: Fuel, Berry, Funk
Usage: Deep Relaxation, Stress Relief, A Chill Night In
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512