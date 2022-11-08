The taste of ripe fruit and diesel lead the way in these mood-enhancing pre-rolls. Spark one up, and you’ll instantly feel as though you’ve just parked your car in the middle of a cherry orchard with fresh earth beneath your toes. Your worries are a million miles away as a sense of peace and joy washes over your mind and body.



Blend: Fatso Herb x Cherry AK Live Resin

Feelings: Soothed, Euphoric, Chill

Flavor: Fuel, Berry, Funk

Usage: Deep Relaxation, Stress Relief, A Chill Night In