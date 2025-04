Nothing says “let’s chill” like a funky, ultra-potent pre-roll. The aroma of this infused joint is as intense and sharp as a skunky French cheese sandwiched in between a garlicky cracker. Each puff invites a belly laugh to help you unwind with the best of them.

Blend: Donny Burger Herb x Fatso SPM

Feelings: Tingly, Giggly, Calm

Flavor: Gas, Cheese, Onion

Usage: Self Care, Movie Marathon, Stress Relief

