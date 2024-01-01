You’ve got a first-class ticket straight to your happy place. Tart citrus layered with aromatic herbs and funky diesel, this infused pre-roll is your go-to for the times you need an escape from the daily grind. Share with friends at the kickback or enjoy one solo for a day of self-care. — Blend: Fire OG Flower x First Class Funk SPM Feelings: Euphoric, Soothed, Upbeat Flavor: Lemon, Pepper, Gas Usage: Chill Hangout Sesh, Self Care, Relaxation
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.