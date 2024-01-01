First Class Fire [Infused 5pk] GHF x FIELD

You’ve got a first-class ticket straight to your happy place. Tart citrus layered with aromatic herbs and funky diesel, this infused pre-roll is your go-to for the times you need an escape from the daily grind. Share with friends at the kickback or enjoy one solo for a day of self-care.

Blend: Fire OG Flower x First Class Funk SPM
Feelings: Euphoric, Soothed, Upbeat
Flavor: Lemon, Pepper, Gas
Usage: Chill Hangout Sesh, Self Care, Relaxation

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.

Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

