You’ve got a first-class ticket straight to your happy place. Tart citrus layered with aromatic herbs and funky diesel, this infused pre-roll is your go-to for the times you need an escape from the daily grind. Share with friends at the kickback or enjoy one solo for a day of self-care.

Blend: Fire OG Flower x First Class Funk SPM

Feelings: Euphoric, Soothed, Upbeat

Flavor: Lemon, Pepper, Gas

Usage: Chill Hangout Sesh, Self Care, Relaxation

