About this product
Named for its super funky stench, everyone will know when you walk into the room with a few First Class Funk buds. Perfect for the experienced cannabis connoisseur, these spicy, gas-y nugs deliver equally powerful effects. First, you’ll feel a wave of bliss overcome your mind until a heavy, full-body high locks you down for good. If you plan on enjoying this strain during the day, make sure you’re ready to stay put or have a refreshing midday nap.
Feelings: Blissful, Sedative, Sleepy
Flavor: Black Pepper, Diesel, Funk
Usage: Aches & Pains, Sleep, Afternoon Nap
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
